CESSNOCK trainer Clayton Harmey feels 2021 champion I'm Quick As Fire can still compete for a second Inter City Pace title despite returning with a higher grade and starting from the inside of the back row.
I'm Quick As Fire was drawn in barrier seven on Tuesday.
The 2014 gelding will run in the opening of four Inter City Pace heats (2422 metres), all scheduled for Maitland Showground on Friday night.
IN THE NEWS:
"That's probably the difference back when he won it, we were able to place him on the front line and led all the way, which is a massive asset for Maitland," Harmey told the Newcastle Herald.
"I think he's running about a 63 grade horse now and that likely puts him on the back line, which isn't going to hurt him but his chances are a lot less.
"He probably actually won it under grade, only a 52 or 53 horse, and we entered for that reason because he does go forward.
"But at the end of the day we're here again, ready to go and thought we'd have another crack."
Multiple injuries mean I'm Quick As Fire has been lightly raced since that Inter City Pace victory 20 months ago, recording three wins from 21 starts.
Harmey also has Misti Gaynor (barrier nine) in the second heat and Daniel Boom (six) in the third.
Tom Ison scored four drives - Miss Serena, Prodigal Guinness, Sky Diamond and Wunderland.
Chevron Art will not defend the 2022 title.
The $30,000 final will take place at Maitland on December 30.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.