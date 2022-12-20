Newcastle Herald
Harness Racing: Inter City Pace champion I'm Quick As Fire returns for second crack at title following Clayton Harmey's breakthrough win in 2021

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
December 20 2022 - 5:00pm
Clayton Harmey with I'm Quick As Fire. Picture by Josh Callinan

CESSNOCK trainer Clayton Harmey feels 2021 champion I'm Quick As Fire can still compete for a second Inter City Pace title despite returning with a higher grade and starting from the inside of the back row.

