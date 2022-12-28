"I've been collecting jokes for over 20 years and now collate and curate niche joke book selections - one liners, two liners, Q&A, jokes about wives. These will be paperbacks and shorter in length. For these we're going with 101 jokes per edition. Because apparently that's the unwritten law of joke book releases. An even 100 isn't desirable. It's 101 or it doesn't look like you've put in enough effort."