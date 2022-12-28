Dad jokes are short jokes - typically a pun - presented as a one-liner or a question and answer but not a narrative, says Glen Fredericks, with a nod to Wikipedia.
Generally inoffensive, dad jokes are stereotypically told with sincere humorous intent, or to "intentionally provoke a negative reaction to their overly-simplistic humour".
"The negative reaction is eye rolls and audible groans," says Glen Fredericks of Adamstown Heights.
Glen is somewhat of a dad joke connoisseur, having launched a Facebook Page in late 2019 with his friend Sam, then a website and now a book.
Glen and Sam, on opposite sides of the world, met online in 2006 when both were publishing articles on an online platform formerly known as Squidoo.
It was an easy way to make money from advertising revenue share and affiliate links to sites such as Amazon.
While the site was later sold by its owner in 2012, the two remained in contact via social media. While chatting in November 2019, they decided to start a Facebook Page dedicated to dad jokes.
"I asked Sam for a niche that could eventually be monetised, after we had found an audience and built a following. Sam suggested 'dad jokes' and I came up with the name and beer label style design for a logo. And it all snowballed from there."
COVID happened and the worldwide pandemic meant many people were isolated at home, with nothing else to do but spend time on social media.
Due to this "perfect storm", the page-likes blew up as well as engagement and shares.
Topics last mentioned the page in April 2020 when it had hit 135,000 likes.
"Almost a year to the day of starting the Facebook page in November 2020, we launched a website. We had also hit a milestone of 300,000 likes. Since then the numbers have more than doubled," Glen said.
He felt the timing was right to release the hardcover edition of a book on social media humour, titled 1001 Premium Status Updates.
What's next?
"I've been collecting jokes for over 20 years and now collate and curate niche joke book selections - one liners, two liners, Q&A, jokes about wives. These will be paperbacks and shorter in length. For these we're going with 101 jokes per edition. Because apparently that's the unwritten law of joke book releases. An even 100 isn't desirable. It's 101 or it doesn't look like you've put in enough effort."
Glen's Premium Dad Jokes books are available at amazon.com.au in print and Kindle ebook editions.
