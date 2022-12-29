Cleaning up after the spectacular Wickham warehouse fire in March cost almost $13 million, money which now has been reimbursed to the NSW government and City of Newcastle.
The Newcastle Herald reported in September that NSW Public Works and City of Newcastle were seeking reimbursement of millions of dollars in clean-up costs after fire destroyed two former wool stores in Annie Street.
The council was owed $2.5 million for its role in the clean-up and Public Works about $10 million.
The council and Public Works confirmed on Thursday that the accounts had been settled.
Public Works confirmed its bill was about $10 million for cleaning up 687 houses potentially exposed to asbestos.
The owner of the site at the time, Investec Australia Finance, earlier paid $255,000 to the NSW Environment Protection Authority.
Investec put the 3.1-hectare lot on the market in September as a light industrial development site and completed a sale this month.
City of Newcastle lodged a compliance cost notice which ensured the outstanding amount had to be paid before the property could change hands.
The land includes a four-storey warehouse which survived the fire.
The investment firm, which has connections to South Africa and the United Kingdom, inherited the site when a former owner, Asset Strata Investments, went into administration.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
