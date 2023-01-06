TOMAREE Headland is a natural treasure, with incredible views through dense bushland over white sands and sparkling water.
But, there's something missing.
There's no real sense of arrival, limited signage to the summit and a complete lack of public toilets at the base, according to Tomaree Headland Heritage Group (THHG) president Peter Clough.
"When you have so many people coming here and most of them are families, it's just a pity there aren't things to meet their needs, to find out where to go, what to do, if they can take a dog, ride a bike or if disabled people can get up to the top," he said.
"All those logical things could be answered with a little information centre and amenities with bathrooms.
"It's so sad, we almost feel embarrassed to tell people there's no toilets here."
The group established a 'help desk' between Boxing Day and January 2 to give tourists directions and information.
Across the eight days they estimate 1000 people per day, primarily families with children, visited the headland.
The Tomaree Lodge site, its facilities and surrounding land is owned by the state government and managed by the Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ).
A spokeswoman said it will work with the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) to provide new signage with directions to tourist sites.
"The NSW Government acknowledges the strong level of community interest in the Tomaree Lodge site at Port Stephens," she said.
"[It] is committed to keeping the site for public and recreational use, in ways that celebrate the site's heritage and protect its important environmental values.
"A decision about the future use of the site and its facilities will be made once feedback from the community and other stakeholder groups has been considered."
Community engagement about the future use of the site, which will remain in public hands, closed on Friday.
According to Port Stephens Council development services group manager Steve Peart, there are discussions underway with DCJ about reopening existing toilets on the old lodge site.
"Council is currently preparing a Place Plan for Shoal Bay," he said.
"The Place Plan will reflect the values and priorities of the community as well as the character of Shoal Bay and the ways our community can shape, enhance and protect these aspects."
A council survey has already highlighted the need for more car parking and better vehicle movements at the base.
At the same time, NPWS are developing a multi-million dollar iconic 20km walk connecting Tomaree Head to Birubi Point.
The works, which are expected to be completed this year, will include new walking tracks, signs and viewing platforms.
A NPWS spokeswoman said new signs will help visitors find their way and understand the precinct's heritage.
The THHG has submitted a report on its help desk findings to stakeholders.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
