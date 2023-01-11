Newcastle's Clare Wheeler makes most of chance at Everton

Adamstown junior and former Jets star Clare Wheeler has continued a dream first stint overseas, turning a loan deal with English club Everton into a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Wheeler, who celebrates her 25th birthday this week, has signed on with the Women's Super League club until the end of June 2025.
The Matildas midfielder, who had joined Everton on loan from Danish side Fortuna Hjrring in August last year, secured a permanent move, announced early on Wednesday (AEDT), for an undisclosed fee.
"I'm excited, delighted, just really happy to stay here," Wheeler told evertontv.
"Playing for Everton was something I had to work to achieve and I'm really thankful to [manager] Brian [Sorensen] for bringing me here.
"I've really enjoyed the past six months. To have the opportunity to stay here for even longer is perfect."
The deal comes despite an injury-delayed start to Wheeler's time at Everton, who are sixth in the WSL on 12 points from nine games. Wheeler has made seven appearances this season under Sorensen, who she also worked with at Fortuna.
"Fortuna was my first move overseas and Brian put a lot of faith in me," Wheeler said. "He brought me to Everton and continued to challenge me in a new environment which is something I'm incredibly grateful for.
"I love it here in England. As an Aussie, it's been really easy to transition culturally, but I really enjoy the football, too. It's one of the best leagues in the world and, looking ahead to the World Cup, it's the place that I want to be.
"For me, I have to keep looking forward and be the best player that I can be.
"I'm happy that it's at Everton and to be amongst this group of players. It's really special and I feel we're building towards something.
"All of us know that we need to work our socks off. We need to push to see how high we can go and that's a really good environment to be in. This playing group is one of the best I have been a part of."
Wheeler has become a regular squad member of the Matildas since debuting in September 2021 against Ireland and is set to be part of their World Cup campaign in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.
She was the Newcastle Jets' 2018-19 player of the year and a two-time winner of the Cheryl Salisbury Dedication Award. She played six seasons at Newcastle before a switch to Sydney FC for 2020-21, then the move overseas.
Sorensen hoped Wheeler could kick on over the second part of the season.
"I'm really happy Clare can continue her journey here," he told evertonfc.com.
"She was one of the players I identified last summer who I wanted to bring here and work with again.
"She's been a little unlucky with injuries over the first half of the season. We believe in her. She's a smart player and suits our style of play. We know what she's capable of and what she can offer - we were never in doubt of that.
"I'm happy we could reach an agreement and I'm looking forward to seeing what Clare can bring to us in the coming months."
