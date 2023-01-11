Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle's Clare Wheeler makes most of chance at Everton

By Craig Kerry
January 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Everton signing Clare Wheeler in her hometown of Newcastle before a Matildas match there in November 2021. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Adamstown junior and former Jets star Clare Wheeler has continued a dream first stint overseas, turning a loan deal with English club Everton into a two-and-a-half-year contract.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.