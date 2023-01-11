Newcastle Herald
Tomago Aluminium among the beneficiaries of revised package to reduce emissions

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
January 12 2023 - 6:30am
Tomago Aluminium, the state's largest electricity consumer, aims to operate on renewable energy by 2030.

The part-owner of Tomago Aluminium, Rio Tinto, has welcomed a support package to assist heavy industries work towards decarbonisation targets.

