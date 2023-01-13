Newcastle Fringe aims for super run

The 2023 Newcastle Fringe festival coincides with the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship's round in Newcastle, providing the city with a bewildering range of entertainment.
Hamilton will become the Newcastle Fringe Hub with micro-performances, pop up ticket and merch stands in the James Street Plaza along with performances at The Gal, Hamilton Wesley Church and the Sydney Junction Hotel.
Other venues include The Royal Exchange, Newcastle Comedy Club, and Brunker Community Theatre.
Acts include:
Fur Baby German entertainer Sylvia Brécko, ideal for lovers of dogs and music!
Flamencodanza Inspired Flamenco dance and guitar by Aylin Bayaz and Raul Mannola direct from Spain.
Hot English Mustard The latest sexy show by award-winning UK comedian Christian Elderfield.
What's Mine is Yours Rising comedy stars Mike Crowley, and Annabelle James bring their sold-out Sydney Fringe Festival show for three nights only!
Didgeridoozy Wagga Wagga's favourite son, comedian Dan Simpson.
Soft Serve Sydney comedian Maddie Southall.
Apocalypse, Please Cabaret sensation Irene Nicola strips and sings her way through an hour of comedy and burlesque!
Red Light Confidential One of the most popular, longest running, variety shows in the country with local and international Burlesque, Circus, Cabaret, Music, Comedy and Magic performers.
The Hip Gringos Guide to Rio A hilarious musical cabaret, presented as a live to air radio play, guaranteed to produce involuntary foot tapping and cheek splitting smiles.
Kali Girl: A Love Story with a Dead Ending A gothic romance, 'meta-musical', set in a futurist world. Buckle up for a Gothic Sci-Fi romance, riffing off Wuthering Heights. Featuring live band - Band of Kalis - and demonic dance.
The Red Light An absurd play that draws from physical theatre and clowning. Like the lovechild of Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead and The Office this show will leave the audience in stitches.
Electro Lieder Leading classically trained musicians Brieley Cutting (piano) and Judit Molnr (soprano) of Fragments Ensemble team up with experimental composers Mark Oliveiro and Vincent Giles to produce a wildly expressive performance.
Pilot Buffalo A teen band from the Central Coast whose music is influenced by indie rock, hard rock, psychedelic rock, surf rock and paying homage to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
Chicks Cover the Chair A showcase of local Newcastle female fronted bands covering one of Newcastle's most beloved acts Silverchair.
The Quokkas Newcastle's own high-energy five-piece kids' band made up of five professional musicians (and a Guide Dog) of different backgrounds and abilities.
Lizzieland An interactive kids show with music, dance, stories and games. Featuring Lizzie singing and playing "Mr Violin" and "Elektrina" this show will have you singing along to your favourite tunes for under 8s.
Mr Snotbottom He's the Prince of Putrid, The Willy Wonky of Weird! He's Mr Snot bottom! A deeeesgusting kids comedian brimming with all the oooey, gooey, yucky, slimy topics kids love: boogers, bottoms, pop-offs and smells!
Spooky Men's Chorale As thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans and as sonorous as a cloister of monks, the Spooky Men's Chorale return to fringe after a sell-out show at the 2022 festival.
And much, much more.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.