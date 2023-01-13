Newcastle Herald
Cricket: Aaron Bills, Logan Weston strong on debut as Bush Blues win opening round of Australian Country Championships

Newcastle's Aaron Bills. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE pair Aaron Bills and Logan Weston have both performed strongly on debut as the Bush Blues opened their Australian Country Championships campaign with a victory.

