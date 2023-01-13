Newcastle Herald
'Thousands of kilometres' of new high voltage lines will prove a planning challenge across the Hunter as NSW government pushes ahead with Renewable Energy Zone spending

By Editorial
January 14 2023 - 8:30am
Transmission lines from Liddell power station. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

As Newcastle Herald reporter Matthew Kelly outlined this week, thousands of kilometres of new transmission infrastructure will need to be built across the Hunter Region in the coming decade to connect the growing numbers of renewable energy generation and storage projects to the existing grid.

