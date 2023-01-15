Newcastle Herald
Sport/Football

Long trip home after Newcastle Jets' ALW team cop a 5-1 hammering in Canberra

By Alex Mitchell
Updated January 15 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:12pm
Canberra United have clocked consecutive A-League Women's wins for the first time in 23 matches with a 5-1 rout against Newcastle.

Local News

