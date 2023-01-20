NSW Central Coast to host exciting new Group 3 racing event

Final night will see a feast of feature racing with a number of new events including; the Ladbrokes Versatility a 5th grade event with heats over 388m and the final over 515m, the Ladbrokes Marathon a best 8 event over the 842m journey, the Ladbrokes Queen of The Coast a best 8 race over 515m for bitches only, and the Ladbrokes King Of The Coast a best 8 over 515m exclusively for dogs.