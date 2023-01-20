NSW Central Coast to host exciting new Group 3 racing event

The Gosford Greyhound Club, which each January stages the very successful Group 2 Gold Cup, has added another feature event to their calendar with a middle-distance event.
This new event will be known as the Ladbrokes Summer Six-Hundy.
It will be a Group 3 event worth $25,000 to the winner, and it will be run over the 601m trip.
The race was formerly known as the Gold Cup and run at Wentworth Park over the 720m. Heats will be held on January 24 with the final on Saturday February 4.
Final night will see a feast of feature racing with a number of new events including; the Ladbrokes Versatility a 5th grade event with heats over 388m and the final over 515m, the Ladbrokes Marathon a best 8 event over the 842m journey, the Ladbrokes Queen of The Coast a best 8 race over 515m for bitches only, and the Ladbrokes King Of The Coast a best 8 over 515m exclusively for dogs.
Congratulations go to the dedicated team at the Hastings River Greyhound Club at Wauchope for a successful Cup Carnival earlier this month.
The club missed the opportunity to stage the event last year due to undergoing track renovations, but the carnival was well received by participants and racing fans in 2023.
The $10,000 Cup was taken out by the Tony Forbes-trained Weffalee Shield.
GRNSW has conducted trials of a new prototype drag lure system at the Richmond Straight track.
The trial of a drag lure follows feedback from participants and greyhound racing industry stakeholders.
Solo and multiple dog trials were conducted with the new lure which will provide vision and data for GRNSW's racing and track maintenance teams to analyse for comparisons to the existing Safechase lure system.
The results of these trials, and further analysis, will inform GRNSW regarding a decision on the best lure for the Richmond straight track into the future.
Greyhounds As Pets are holding their first ever Summer Holidays' Adoption Day at their facility on the Central Coast at Wyee on Saturday January 21.
In addition to the chance to take home one of 30 greyhounds available for adoption on the day, every adopter takes home a shell pool for their new pet to splash around in during summer.
The day runs between 9am and 2pm and will be a festival of fun for the family with face painting, ice slushies, and a drawing station all part of a big day.
The GAP facility can be located at 39 Forest Road, Wyee, but even if you can't make it on the day, there is always a simple and effortless way to find the perfectly-matched greyhound for you and your family.
Just head to the website; gapnsw.com.au.
