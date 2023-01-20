Newcastle Herald
Greyhound news from around the regions

January 21 2023 - 10:30am
Gosford's new event will be known as the Ladbrokes Summer Six-Hundy. Picture supplied

NSW Central Coast to host exciting new Group 3 racing event

The Gosford Greyhound Club, which each January stages the very successful Group 2 Gold Cup, has added another feature event to their calendar with a middle-distance event.

Local News

