Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Jordan Elsey's departure to Perth Glory opens window of opportunity for Newcastle Jets

By Robert Dillon
Updated January 22 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced central defender Jordan Elsey has been released by the Newcastle Jets to join Perth Glory. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

THE Newcastle Jets have room to manoeuvre in the January transfer window after releasing defender Jordan Elsey to Perth Glory and loaning fringe squad member Rory Jordan to APIA Leichhardt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.