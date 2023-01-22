Jordan Elsey's departure to Perth Glory opens window of opportunity for Newcastle Jets

THE Newcastle Jets have room to manoeuvre in the January transfer window after releasing defender Jordan Elsey to Perth Glory and loaning fringe squad member Rory Jordan to APIA Leichhardt.
Elsey has signed a two-and-a-half season deal with the Glory, while Jordan will play the upcoming NPL campaign with APIA but remains under contract to Newcastle for one more season.
Elsey, 28, joined Newcastle at the start of last season after playing in 124 A-League games for Adelaide.
He made 34 A-League appearances for the Jets and captained them on occasions last season.
His departure frees up salary cap funds, and a position on the roster, that Jets coach Arthur Papas hopes to fill with an attacking player.
The Jets have until February 8 to sign players during FIFA's January transfer window.
Newcastle released a statement, thanking Elsey for his contributions and wishing him well in future.
"These changes now put the club in a position where it is able to consider how it strengthens its squad for the second half of the season," the club said.
