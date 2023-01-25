Lyn Bowtell had no idea her album Wiser was going to win a Golden Guitar award on Saturday night. The look on her face when her name was called out - and the expletive that escaped her lips - said it all.
The 10-time Golden Guitar winner is enjoying a cup of tea at her home in Greta after a hectic but memorable stint at the 51st Tamworth Country Music Festival. She laughs as she recalls the moment she won contemporary country album of the year alongside producer Shane Nicholson.
"I was pretty bloody thrilled, I'm not gonna lie. I was so blown away, honestly, because in that category I was up against Adam Brand, Casey Barnes, Kaylee Bell and Amber Lawrence. I never expected to have my name called out."
Bowtell is "incredibly proud" of her album Wiser and the intensely personal yet universal themes it explores.
"There's a lot that went on to make this album come out into the universe. It took a village to raise this child, it really did," she said.
"I love this record and for it to be embraced the way it has feels really good."
In addition to the contemporary country album nomination, Bowtell was also a finalist in the female of the year and vocal collaboration of the year categories. Cessnock's Travis Collins was the host of the 2023 Golden Guitar Awards and gave Bowtell a shout out for being his group leader at the CMAA Academy of Country Music.
"I'm really proud to be a part of this industry - it's like a family," Bowtell said.
"I used to give Max Jackson singing lessons when she was a teenager. I was rooting for her to win best new talent but James Johnston, the winner, is pretty bloody awesome too. And I won Star Maker in 1997 while she won in 2022. Travis won in 2004.
"The connections are quite deep. We all cheer each other on and we want each other to do well."
Apart from her Golden Guitar win, there were two other 2023 festival highlights for Bowtell. One was having her mum, Glenys, there ("She is turning 80 in May and gosh she gets around). And the second? Her sold-out concert at The Longyard Hotel on Sunday.
"We had a full house and I was so in awe of all my friends, some of whom had been out until 4am celebrating their Golden Guitar wins and backed it up by popping a Nurofen or two and performing with me," she said, laughing.
"It was probably the biggest turnout I've had in Tamworth to date. I took my Golden Guitar along and people came up to the signing table and got photos taken with it. It was lots of fun."
She admits she - and most other artists - had been concerned about this year's festival. Would people turn up after the uncertainty of the past two years?
They needn't have worried.
"People came along in droves," Bowtell said.
"On the opening concert night the crowd spilled up onto the hill, there were thousands and thousands of people there.
"My show at The Longyard was full to the brim. There was a real feeling of joy in the room. People are just so happy to have live music again."
