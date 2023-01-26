Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Australian voters will support an Indigenous voice if Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the Labor government spell out their intentions with detail as well as principles

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
January 27 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
King Edward Park on Wednesday night. Picture by Max-Mason-Hubers

IF there is a sure sign that the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is something that most people can look beyond the objections raised by critics, it's the sheer number of people who took part in events marking yesterday, January 26, as a day to be sorry, rather than chest-thumpingly nationalistic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.