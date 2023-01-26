IF there is a sure sign that the Indigenous Voice to Parliament is something that most people can look beyond the objections raised by critics, it's the sheer number of people who took part in events marking yesterday, January 26, as a day to be sorry, rather than chest-thumpingly nationalistic.
Such outpourings of support were prominent around the nation. In Newcastle, King Edward Park buzzed to the sights and sounds of the second annual Ngarrama gathering on Wednesday night.
Yesterday, thousands more gathered on the Foreshore for the fourth annual Day of Mourning march and speeches.
As we observed here yesterday, the "old" Australia Day is under increasing pressure from a reappraisal of history that acknowledges the sufferings of First Nations people since the arrival of Europeans.
Similar cultural shifts are under way in many countries shaped by the politics of colonialism.
Australia has often taken the high moral ground when it comes to human rights issues elsewhere; our criticisms of apartheid South Africa, or, more recently, China's treatment of its Muslim Uyghur minority, are two obvious examples.
Yet as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to Alice Springs this week could only highlight, we have our own share of "Third World" suffering.
The disadvantage experienced by much of the Northern Territory's Aboriginal population is nothing new.
Huge amounts of taxpayer money has been pumped into programs and grants supposed to lift the recipients out of their welfare traps.
The sheer intransigence of the problem, alone, should be enough to say that radical surgery - in this case, a direct Voice to Parliament - must be a better alternative than more of the same.
Yesterday's Foreshore rally heard Indigenous arguments against the Voice, as well as speakers in favour.
It's inevitable that critics will use the "lack of detail" argument to urge a "No" vote.
But if Australia is to lecture others, we must first acknowledge our own shortcomings.
Yesterday's turnouts indicate we are ready to do that.
At the same time, informed democracy means being open with the public.
Constitutional change is difficult and rare.
But if the Albanese government can mount a cogent case that addresses the main concerns of critics, the voters will surely support the referendum.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
