Wiradjuri man Nathan Towney says the year of his reign as Newcastle Citizen of the Year will be "a big one for Aboriginal people" as the country prepares for a referendum.
The federal government has vowed to hold a nationwide vote on a constitutionally enshrined First Nations Voice to Parliament, which Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney said could happen as early as August.
Mr Towney, who is Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous, Strategy and Leadership at the University of Newcastle, used his conferral speech on Wednesday at Newcastle Digital Library to speak about the referendum and why a Voice to Parliament is a "good thing".
"This is going to generate a lot of debate," he said.
"It will showcase the overwhelming support and good intentions of the general population.
"But it will also highlight the negative and sometimes racist views of some. We need to prepare ourselves for this.
"A Voice to Parliament is going to be a good thing. It's not that scary.
"A new structure that provides voice to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on the decisions that impact on them - not rocket science.
Our people should be able to make decisions and influence public policy that impact on our families and our communities.- Nathan Towney
"Is it going to lead to the generational change we need in health and education? Well we'll have to wait and see.
"Because in the end, this voice is just an advisory panel. The government at the time can choose to listen to them or not. So it's not that scary but it's an important step.
"I encourage everyone to talk about this with your family and friends so that people understand what this means and that the minority of voices that try to derail the conversation are silenced.
"Our people should be able to make decisions and influence public policy that impact on our families and our communities."
Mr Towney told the Herald ahead of his conferral he was disappointed the date of Australia Day had not been changed due to the meaning the day has "to a large group and an important group of our country".
He also paid tribute in his speech to Aboriginal leaders who "have laid a platform" in Newcastle for people like him and said it was an honour to be named Citizen of the Year.
"To think that people feel as though I've contributed to the community in such a positive way is extremely humbling," Mr Towney said.
"Newcastle is an amazing city.
"I absolutely love it here. It's the best city to live."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
