Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle 2023 Citizen of the Year Nathan Towney says Voice to parliament 'an important step'

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 3:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Towney

Wiradjuri man Nathan Towney says the year of his reign as Newcastle Citizen of the Year will be "a big one for Aboriginal people" as the country prepares for a referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.