Hunter student's HSC Drama performance selected for OnStage showcase

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
February 4 2023 - 8:00am
Julia Boyd said with drama you could make impactful pieces and "explore your creativity and things that can't necessarily happen in real life". Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

JULIA Boyd's dedication to her passion has paid off, after she was selected for OnSTAGE, a showcase of the state's best HSC Drama performances and projects.

Local News

