THOUSANDS of kilometres from the epicentres of earthquakes that brought death and destruction to Turkey and Syria, Newcastle's Muslim community will gather in collective prayer.
Imam Mohamed Hamed will lead the service, which is expected to draw hundreds to the Mayfield Mosque on Friday.
"This is the first Islamic duty to pray in situations like this, for any injured people we serve with prayer," he said.
"It helps the people there when they know so many around the world are praying for them, it sends spirituality and tranquillity to their hearts.
"We believe our God is merciful and we hope he accepts these prayers and supplications, softens the situation and splashes his mercy on them."
At least 5,894 people have died in Turkey, with another 2,032 dead in Syria, a total of 7,926 fatalities as of Wednesday. World Health Organisation officials predict the death toll could be as high as 20,000.
Imam Hamed said the doors of Mayfield Mosque are open to all on Friday at 1:15pm.
"The sadness is growing hour after hour, day after day, because we see the numbers keep growing higher," he said.
"This is what we can do from our place, here."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.