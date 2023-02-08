The Darby Street extended outdoor dining trial could be here to stay after a positive response from businesses and customers.
Data sourced by City of Newcastle from Spendmapp shows Cooks Hill experienced a 9.2 per cent increase in sales during the first three months of the trial (October to December) when compared to the previous year, and a 17 per cent boost on the previous three months (July to September).
Spendmapp acquires eftpos transaction data from the big banks and breaks it down into local areas.
"What was really pleasing to see was 47 per cent of the total sales over the Christmas period were attributed to customers who don't live in Newcastle," Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
Council said its online survey had been completed by 280 people, with 67 per cent in favour of keeping the trial infrastructure.
The six-month Streets as Shared Spaces trial has involved extending footpath dining between Sanctum and Goldbergs through a portable "mini deck", a reduced 30km/h speed limit and additional speed bumps along the popular eat street.
City of Newcastle has just wrapped up two days of consultation with Darby Street businesses, as the trial nears its completion.
Autumn Rooms owner Ben Richardson said the initiative had definitely been valuable to his business.
"We've seen an increase in trade," he said. "It's a much nicer space.
"It's actually the preferred place to sit now. It used to be the last option because the street was uneven.
"The customers definitely really like it."
Three Monkeys café co-owner Anthony Strachan said the new deck had also been a popular choice among his customers.
"I think the trial has been great to bring in more tourists and create a more pedestrian friendly space," he said.
The deck stretches onto the roadway, which combined with other works, caused the loss of 12 car spaces. These were relocated to behind Newcastle Art Gallery. However Mr Richardson said this had not been a problem.
"The customers I talk to don't seem to have an issue," he said. "Like any city, you can't park outside the place you want to go.
"I visit the business seven days week, multiple times a day and have to find parking. I haven't experienced any significant change."
He said council had also been receptive to suggestions and changes, with a five-minute drop off park added and motorbike parking relocated. Council is also looking at the possible installation of parking sensors, after feedback that people are overstaying the two-hour parking limit.
Mr Richardson said he would like the initiative to be continued beyond the trial.
"I just think it adds to the whole appeal of the street," he said. "It brings us in line with Melbourne, which I think is the best hospitality city in Australia."
Mr Strachan said he would like to see the work continued along the rest of the street, "to create a longer-term beautification of the precinct".
The outcomes of the Darby Street trial, including community consultation results and data analysis, will be presented to councillors, for the potential retention of infrastructure.
Community engagement on the trial is open until February 28, visit newcastle.nsw.gov.au/Have-Your-Say/Darby-SaSS.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.