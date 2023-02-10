NSW could be on track for another record drowning year after three tragedies on the Central Coast in one day.
The three deaths - two on Frazer Beach and one at Forresters Beach - on Wednesday took the NSW coastal drowning fatality total to 19 for summer so far.
This is the same amount for the corresponding period last year, which lifesavers fear could indicate another bad annual total. A record 55 drowning deaths occurred on beaches, in the ocean, coastal waterways and rock platforms in 2021/22.
Surf lifesavers continue to plead with the public to swim between the flags, a decision that could be the difference between life and death.
All 35 drowning deaths on the Australian coastline this summer have been in unpatrolled areas - outside patrol hours and the red and yellow flags. Of those, 19 were either known or suspected to have involved a rip current.
Hunter Surf Lifesaving president Henry Scruton said since COVID-19, more people were seeking to swim away from the crowds - which is where they were coming unstuck.
"People are looking for a bit of independence," he said. "The weather has turned to summer, people are keen to have a swim. When they look at the beach, they see a calm section with a big wave on one side and a big wave on the other side.
"But the calm section is actually rips going out."
There have been 99 deaths, including 74 drownings, across all Australian aquatic locations since the start of summer*. This includes beaches, rivers, pools and sovereign waters. This is less than the same period last year, in which 127 deaths were recorded, including 102 drownings.
The total includes unintentional and intentional incidents.
Across Australia, 49 coastal deaths have been recorded - 24 in NSW, 12 in Queensland, 6 in Victoria, 5 in Western Australia and one each in South Australia and Tasmania - compared with 67 this time last year and a 10-year average of 62.
Of the total deaths, 35 were drownings. Swimming or wading accounted for more than half of the drownings, at 19, followed by fatal bystander rescue (five) and watercraft activities (four). Rock fishing, boating and falls accounted for two deaths each, while the activity remains unknown for one incident.
More than three quarters (77 per cent) of the coastal drowning decedents were male, and the ages ranged from 17 to 89 years old.
* These numbers are preliminary and are subject to change as case investigations occur during the Coronial process.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
