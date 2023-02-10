Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Frazer Beach and Forresters Beach drownings spark fears of another deadly beach year

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 11 2023 - 7:11am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Life savers say if bystanders go into the water to rescue someone, they should always take a flotation device.

NSW could be on track for another record drowning year after three tragedies on the Central Coast in one day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.