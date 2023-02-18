Pride found its way to Newcastle Saturday as a crowd of more than 100 from across the region gathered to march and celebrate along the city's foreshore.
It marked a poignant moment in the history of the Hunter Valley's relationship with its LGBT community - at once a celebration of colour and music, but tinged with the sombre reality that many of the city's own in attendance have faced persecution in their lives, and have not always felt safe, welcome or included in their home.
Helen Golan is from the Hunter Valley, though she now lives in north-east Victoria at Beechworth, and had been jailed more times than she cared to count in her life for no other reason than because of her sexuality.
"In those days, it was illegal for men (and women) to be found to be homosexual," she said, "We were just found out - we lost our jobs, you couldn't get housing. You had no rights with your partner.
"In 1978, we'd had a gut full and we took to the streets.
"Now, it's called Mardi Gras."
Ms Gollan spoke to the assembled crowd at the weekend and said she was overwhelmed by the response and the progress that had been made in her near-50 years of involvement with Pride.
"I nearly cried," she said, "Sometimes, it overwhelms me because I know that people are free.
"There's a lot more to do - a lot more to do - but basically we can walk around and be free.
"We're not necessarily going to be locked up, we're not going to be murdered, we're not going be put in jail for no reason."
Brooke Walker, a Toronto Year 12 student who attended the march at the weekend with her sister Nico and friend Sasika Price, said the city had come a long way.
"You know, we can always do more, but that is the same in the rest of the world," she said.
Wendy Johnston had come to the Foreshore with her wife Christine Riddell, decked in vibrant colour and matching rainbow fedoras. She said, after years of the city lacking a significant local Pride event, the Hunter couple were excited to celebrate in their hometown.
"There is a lot of support for the community here in Newcastle," Ms Johnston said, "You can see the turnout today, and there is always plenty of people at the Pride festivals and fair days."
"We can celebrate in our own environment," Ms Riddell said, "It is amazing to be able to celebrate in our own town."
In a surprise gesture, Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp attended the march coordinated by Newcastle Pride to present the organisation's founder, Lee McDougall with the Community Recognition Award.
"There is only one in all of Newcastle that we give out," Mr Crakanthorp said, "And I think today is the right day for it."
Ms McDougall, an Awabakal woman who grew up in Newcastle, has been a committed organiser and champion of the LGBT community for more than a decade and launched Newcastle Pride in 2018. Her mission statement, posted to the Newcastle Pride website, says the organisation was founded to ensure "that everyone is treated with respect, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity or intersex status and their own individuality".
WorldPride - the global LGBT celebration that has traveled to a different host city for each event since it began in 2000 - kicks off in Sydney this year marking the first time the event has come to the Southern Hemisphere. The event began in Sydney last Thursday, February 17, and continues until March 5.
