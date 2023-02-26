The Hunter Hurricanes have opened their Australian Water Polo League (AWPL) accounts for 2023 following a series of results in Adelaide.
Having both lost all seven games so far this season, the men's team recorded back-to-back wins during a triple header while the women's squad posted a draw.
In the men's draw, the Hurricanes edged out Queensland Thunder (10-9) on Friday and accounted for Adelaide-Hobart Jets (13-8) on Saturday before going down to Victorian Thunder (19-8) on Sunday.
In the women's competition, Hunter levelled with Adelaide-Hobart (7-all) either side of defeats by Queensland (18-8) and Victoria (14-13).
Julia Barton scored 10 goals while Jake Robinson and Lucas Mackaway found the back of the net seven times each.
AWPL now splits in half based on the ladder.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.