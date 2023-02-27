Newcastle Herald
NSW election 2023: Chris Minns says Hunter companies 'extremely competitive' for train-building contracts under Labor government

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated February 27 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
Chris Minns meets workers at Downer's Cardiff workshop on Monday. Picture by Simone De Peak

Opposition leader Chris Minns says Hunter companies will be "extremely competitive" when it comes to building the state's new train fleet if Labor wins government next month.

