All parking at Nobbys Beach is now closed until March 17 as the Supercars track build reaches its second last week.
Nobbys east car park closed Monday and will re-open 5pm March 17. Queens Wharf Hotel west car park will also be closed until then.
Nobbys west car park closed February 1, while Horseshoe Beach car park shut February 13.
Temporary closures or lane restrictions will be in place between Monday and Saturday on Watt Street and Wharf Road.
Special event clearway parking restrictions also continue this week, between 6am and 6pm on:
Works this week include installation of barrier and debris fencing on Watt Street and Wharf Road, installation of temporary fencing across the event area including Zaara Street, Telford Street, Moroney Avenue, Fort Drive, Shortland Esplanade, Nobbys Surf Lifesaving Club, Newcastle Surf Lifesaving Club and Camp Shortland.
Marquees will be installed at The Station and Nobbys east car park, and "temporary marquees" will be placed in "multiple locations across the event area".
Event infrastructure will also be constructed in Pacific Park and Fletcher Park.
The work from Monday to Friday will take place around Foreshore Park and Camp Shortland between 6am and 10pm and the remainder of the event area 7am to 6pm. Saturday work will be between 8am and 3pm in the entire event area.
The Newcastle 500 runs March 10-12.
