Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Explainer

TikTok restricts teen accounts to 60 minutes a day with manual override baked in to the app settings

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated March 2 2023 - 3:22pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TikTok is restricting access for teenagers to an hour a day. Here's what parents need to know

TikTok will limit accounts it knows belong to users under the age of 18 to an hour of screen time each day, amid a flight of new features it says are intended to help teens manage and be more intentional about how much time they spend on the app.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.