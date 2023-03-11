Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Soccer: World Cup heartbreak for Archie Goodwin after Young Socceroos lose under-20 Asian Cup quarter-final to Uzbekistan in penalty shoot-out

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated March 12 2023 - 9:16am, first published 8:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets striker Archie Goodwin. Picture Getty Images

ARCHIE Goodwin's hopes of playing at the FIFA under-20 World Cup have ended in heartbreak after the Young Socceroos were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the qualifying tournament in Uzbekistan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.