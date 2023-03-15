FOUR members of the Bandidos bikie gang are accused of sparking two "gratuitously violent" brawls at a suicide prevention fundraiser at the Minmi Hotel before police raids allegedly uncovered five firearms and drugs.
Blair John Kelly, 36, who police say is the sergeant-at-arms of the Newcastle chapter of the Bandidos, Harley Lamotte, 29, Dylan Alwyn Griffin, 29, and Koda Warren Tredinnick, 26, are accused of starting a wild brawl during a function at the Minmi pub on the afternoon of February 18.
Police say Mr Kelly was asked to leave by a member of staff about 4.10pm after he refused to comply with directions and broke a sign.
He allegedly responded by smashing a glass, which triggered a wild melee during which a number of patrons were assaulted before Mr Kelly and his group left in a car.
But about 6.45pm, Mr Kelly and the other men are alleged to have returned to the hotel and Mr Kelly is accused of headbutting a security guard while other members of the group bashed a number of patrons, including knocking one 33-year-old man unconscious.
The group then left again.
Strike Force Raptor officers allege they seized five firearms - including a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle with a silencer attached at Edgeworth and a semi-automatic firearm and two pistols at Cardiff - as well as cannabis and MDMA.
All up police arrested six people - the four men alleged to have been involved in the brawl at the Minmi Hotel - and two women, Amanda Parsons and Tiani Mariah Tauiwi, who were arrested at the homes in Edgeworth and Cardiff.
The six are charged with a string of assault and firearm offences as well as participating in a criminal group.
Mr Griffin and Mr Tredinnick appeared in court on Tuesday and were granted strict conditional bail.
Meanwhile, Mr Kelly, Mr Lamotte, Ms Parsons and Ms Tauiwi appeared in Toronto Local Court on Wednesday.
Mr Kelly, who was represented by solicitor Roland Day, did not apply for bail and his matter was adjourned until April 3, when Mr Day said he plans to make a bail application.
Mr Lamotte, who was represented by solicitor Cameron Duncan, applied for bail, but it was refused by Magistrate Peter Barnett, SC, who said it was "extremely likely" the 29-year-old would receive a jail term if convicted of possessing the firearms found at the unit in Cardiff.
Mr Barnett said Mr Lamotte was accused of being involved in a "gratuitous" brawl at the Minmi Hotel and then returning later for "a further occasion of gratuitous violence" that police say was captured on CCTV at the hotel.
Mr Duncan said Mr Lamotte denied being involved in the brawl and says he had moved out of the house at Cardiff where the firearms were found.
But Mr Barnett said Mr Lamotte faced an extremely strong police case in relation to the firearms and refused him bail.
Meanwhile, Ms Parsons, who was represented by solicitor Chris O'Brien, and Ms Tauiwi were granted strict conditional bail to re-appear in Toronto Local Court next month.
Mr O'Brien said Ms Parsons, who along with her partner Mr Kelly is accused of possessing the loaded firearms found at Edgeworth, said she did not know the guns existed and police would not find her DNA or fingerprints on the weapons.
Ms Tauiwi, who along with her partner Mr Lamotte is accused of possessing the two pistols and semi-automatic firearm found at Cardiff, was granted bail on a number of conditions, including that she not associate with any member of the Bandidos.
Raptor North co-ordinator Detective Inspector Peter Walke said police would not tolerate unprovoked acts of violence.
"These alleged brawls and assaults occurred in a public bar with innocent bystanders caught up in the middle, this is completely unacceptable behaviour," he said.
"As a result of these warrants, police also seized five firearms and drugs - uncovered as a result of police being called to investigate a brawl.
"Raptor North officers are continuing to take a strong approach to targeting OMCG activity in the Hunter. When you are a member of such a club, you need to expect that you will be under added scrutiny from police. This sort of violence is not on."
