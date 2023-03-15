Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Raptor North police charge alleged Bandidos bikies, accused of brawl at Minmi Hotel during suicide prevention fundraiser

Updated March 15 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FOUR members of the Bandidos bikie gang are accused of sparking two "gratuitously violent" brawls at a suicide prevention fundraiser at the Minmi Hotel before police raids allegedly uncovered five firearms and drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.