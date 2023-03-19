JACOB Dowse moved to Perth for an opportunity in the A-League but the midfielder's future is set to be at home.
Perth have confirmed that the left-sided winger will leave the club at the end of the season.
Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske last week flagged an interest in bringing Dowse back to Newcastle and the Herald understands that the 22-year-old has agreed to a two-year contract.
Glory head of recruitment Andy Keogh said the club had done everything it could to retain Dowse's services.
"We offered Jacob a two-year contract, but he wanted to return home to Newcastle to be with family and friends," he said in a statement.
Dowse is on a scholarship contract at the Glory after a successful trial last September.
He was offered the opportunity by Glory coach Ruben Zadkovich, who Dowse played under at Broadmeadow Magic.
"Ruben has done everything for me," Dowse said in a statement. "Not just football-wise, but off the field as well from when I was a young 16-year-old, where our journey started together, to now being a 22-year-old A-League player. I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for him wanting me to better myself and his continued belief in me."
Dowse made his A-League debut in round three and has gone on to make 12 appearances, mainly off the bench, and has contributed four assists."
He was plagued by injury early in his career and had three knee reconstructions before he was 16.
"I've been a part of his journey as a coach and mentor for a long stretch of time; nearly seven years," Zadkovich said. "It's been a long grind and a rewarding journey together and it's definitely a relationship that means a lot to me.
"I'm extremely proud of how he has acquitted himself here at Glory and will be following his career from afar very closely indeed.
"I hope for his sake he can continue to grow and develop, but that responsibility isn't in my hands anymore."
Dowse will reunite with another former Broadmeadow Magic coach at the Jets in Damian Zane, who is in charge of the youth team.
The Jets have 11 players off contract this season.
AAP reports: Melbourne City boss Rado Vidosic says he's not concerned at how easily his side were stifled by Macarthur FC as their procession towards the A-League finals hit a road bump.
The Bulls were able to frustrate City at Campbelltown Stadium in a 1-all draw.
City dominated but their sole goal came when Macarthur defender Jonathan Aspropotamitis turned the ball into his own net to cancel out Jason Romero's opener.
Vidosic's side had 78 per cent of possession and 13 corners.
City remain top of the table but Sunday's draw means Adelaide are just four points behind them with five rounds of the competition remaining.
"It's not hard just for us to play against the teams that are going to sit so deep and then defend for their lives," Vidosic said. "It was easy for them because they went 1-0 up and they didn't have to change the way they played. I think we were just lacking a little bit of composure in the final third."
Macarthur, meanwhile, sit ninth and are one of three clubs in contention to snatch a finals berth.
After being hammered 6-1 in their last meeting, Mile Sterjovski's side were happy to sit deep and ride their luck against City's red-hot attack.
"We weathered the storm and in the end I thought we could have snatched the win," said the Macarthur boss. "If you analyse all their games they have a lot of possession and quality all over the pitch.
"We wanted to try and get them on the counter.
"Most teams don't like playing against a deep block. It's then about having the quality to break forward and take your chances."
Tomi Uskok cleared a Jamie Maclaren effort off the line, Scott Jamieson hit the bar and Andrew Nabbout had a goal chalked off for offside inside the opening half hour.
Macarthur goalkeeper Filip Kurto was impressive, and the Bulls hit City with a suckerpunch in the 26th minute when Al Hassan Toure set up Romero for his first goal at ALM level.
Macarthur held firm for the remainder of the first half and nearly doubled their lead when Aspropotamitis glanced a Danny De Silva free-kick wide of Glover's post.
But their hopes of snatching victory hit a snare when Aspropotamitis put a Jordan Bos cross into his own net in the 65th minute.
The frustrations of both sides were beginning to boil over after a reckless Nuno Reis challenge on Kearyn Baccus sparked an all-in melee with 10 minutes left.
City made one last charge forward and when Ivan Vujica brought down Aiden O'Neill, they thought they had a penalty to win it.
Referee Chris Beath, however, opted to consult VAR and could see O'Neill had gone down of his own volition and overturned his own decision.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.