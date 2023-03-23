A MOTORBIKE rider has been killed in a two-vehicle crash at Thornton.
About 2.20pm Wednesday emergency services were called to the Glenwood Drive and Poynton Place at Thornton following reports of a crash.
On arrival, Port Stephens-Hunter police found a motorbike and a blue Mitsubishi wagon had collided.
The male rider died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged 38.
The driver of the vehicle - a 70-year-old woman - was uninjured. She was arrested and taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing and released pending further inquiries.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is under way.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
In a separate incident a woman has died in hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Central Coast earlier this week.
About 10.50am on Monday emergency services responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash on The Entrance Road at East Gosford.
It is understood that a BMW travelling west and a Mazda 2 and Ford Ranger - both travelling east - collided.
The driver of the Mazda, a 70-year-old woman, was freed from the vehicle by emergency services, before being airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition, where she died on Wednesday.
The driver of the BMW - a 71-year-old man - was taken to Gosford Hospital for treatment of various injuries and mandatory testing.
The 51-year-old Ford driver was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been released.
Brisbane Waters police established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
As crash investigators continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, anyone who may have information or dashcam vision is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
