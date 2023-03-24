Newcastle Herald
Newcastle and Lake Macquarie weather: Jewells Tavern forced to close early after heavy rains saw part of the roof fall down

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:05pm
PUBGOERS were shocked when their usual Thursday evening jaunt at Jewells Tavern was cut short as rain inundated the local watering hole.

