PUBGOERS were shocked when their usual Thursday evening jaunt at Jewells Tavern was cut short as rain inundated the local watering hole.
Recovery efforts had already begun on Friday morning, as builders and roofers assessed the damage.
Licensee John Rich said the venue was forced to close about 7pm.
"Obviously it was a pretty bad storm and we had a fair bit of damage in the lounge area where the water came through," he said.
"We cordoned the area off to make it safer and got an electrician out to make sure everything was safe and secure in the venue and then it got to the point where we decided to close the pub.
"It really depends on the severity of the situation, it was small at first but once it started to escalate that's when we decided to close the pub."
A chunk of gyprock has fallen off the ceiling and the lounge area has been cordoned off with caution tape.
Mr Rich didn't let that rain on the pub's parade - opening for business at 10am on Friday.
"Every other part of the pub isn't damaged and there's no issues," he said.
"It's safe, so we're open and trading today and we've got some builders and a roofer out today to fix these issues.
"We hope it can be done as soon as possible but fingers crossed we get a lot of it done today."
Despite the heavy rains and thunderstorms that lashed the region on Friday, State Emergency Service (SES) crews responded to less jobs than expected.
Northern Zone operational coordination officer Mandy Haigh said volunteers were sent out to just under 90 jobs across the region.
"It was a really good lightning show," she said.
"Honestly we take it as it comes, it rains and storms and we deal with whatever comes - the crews and volunteers are prepared to deal with anything so we just deal with what mother nature gives us.
"The guys will be on standby for the whole weekend and we'll have crews available to do what needs to be done."
Crews responded to nine jobs in Newcastle, 21 in Lake Macquarie and others at Cessnock, Maitland, Cooranbong, Gosford, Port Stephens, Singleton and Wyong.
More rain is expected to hit the region today and throughout the weekend, with a high chance of showers this afternoon and into the evening.
A severe thunderstorm is possible on Saturday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), most likely in the morning and early afternoon.
Lake Macquarie's Jewells Tavern was among dozens of buildings across the Lower Hunter that were damaged in Thursday night's storm.
The main bar of the popular watering hole was inundated with water soon after the storm hit.
More than 40 millimetres fell across the region between 5.30pm and 9.30pm.
There were reports of power lines down on Ocean Street at Dudley just after 5.40pm and traffic lights at Jesmond stopped working during the peak-hour commute.
The BoM said the severe weather was caused by a surface trough lying through central and eastern parts of New South Wales that was generating thunderstorms, "with the chance of severe storms into this evening".
Isolated severe storms were also approaching the NSW and Victorian border, the BoM said.
The State Emergency Service advised people to move cars away from trees, secure or put away loose items around their property and keep at least eight metres from fallen power lines.
Williamtown recorded a wind speed of 46km/h at 4.38pm on Thursday, the BoM said.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
