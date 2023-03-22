Newcastle Herald
Nationals seek nuclear submarine base in central Queensland

By Dominic Giannini
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:36am, first published 10:30am
The government should consider central Queensland as the home of a new nuclear submarine base, three Nationals parliamentarians say.

Three Nationals parliamentarians are pushing for Gladstone to be the future home of Australia's nuclear-powered submarines.

