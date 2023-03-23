Newcastle Herald
Anthony Albanese reveals Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum question

By Andrew Brown and Dominic Giannini
Updated March 23 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 11:47am
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese surrounded by members of the First Nations Referendum Working Group. Picture by Lukas Coch

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed the wording of a referendum to change the constitution enabling an Indigenous voice to parliament and government.

