IT'S almost a year since Mackenzie Anderson was allegedly murdered by her ex-partner at a Newcastle unit block.
She will be in the minds of domestic and sexual violence advocates from What Were You Wearing? Australia (WWYW) when they march on Sunday in memory of those that were lost and those who are still fighting.
Founder Sarah Williams said women can't afford to stay silent.
"I think it's important we give them the voice that they didn't have, make sure everyone knows who they are, who they were," she said.
"We've got quite a lot of demands we want to bring to light given domestic violence and sexual violence are the two crimes that statistically always increase. We hope to put a lot of pressure on whoever ends up in government on Saturday to make change pretty immediately."
WWYW is a Newcastle-based not-for-profit that works to stop sexual and domestic violence, and to support local survivors.
Just this month, Ms Williams was recognised as Newcastle's Local Woman of the Year for her work in advocacy, prevention of drink-spiking and providing a safe space for attendees at music festivals.
The organisation is calling for more school-based programs on healthy relationships, signs of coercive control and the 'insidious nature' of domestic violence.
Ms Williams said they're pushing for stronger conditions on apprehended violence orders (AVOs) to ensure police and offenders take the issue more seriously.
"We've collected over 26,000 stories of sexual violence with at least 18,000 of those in the Hunter itself," she said.
"It goes to show that sexual violence is absolutely out-of-control in Newcastle and the Hunter region.
"For years people have been too scared to talk about it or think about it because sexual violence is such a scary topic ... when I started WWYW I had a major issue with everyone hiding from it, I wanted them to face the real truth of it all."
Women and allies are expected to turn up to the march on Sunday in their hundreds, with a vigil afterwards to pay respects to the women who lost their lives to domestic violence this year.
Participants are encouraged to wear orange and bring placards to tell their own stories or call for change.
The event begins at Gregson Park at 11am for an 11:30am start to the march which is expected to travel along Beaumont Street and finish back at the park.
MORE NEWCASTLE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.