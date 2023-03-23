Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Hunter domestic and sexual violence: What Were You Wearing? march on Sunday to remember victims and honour survivors

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What Were You Wearing? Australia founder Sarah Williams. Picture by Simone De Peak.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.