Construction of a buried seawall on a vulnerable section of Stockton Beach is set to begin in coming weeks.
The structure will be built at the southern end of the Mitchell Street seawall just south of Pembroke Street. It is the first of three planned along Stockton's coastline aimed at reducing erosion and loss of land during large swells.
The works complement a longer-term strategy of mass sand nourishment, council said.
The buried wall will consist of underground vertical concrete piles that extend from street level to 8.5m below ground. Once constructed, the top of the round beams will be visible at ground level.
"The design of the structure considers its ability to address erosion from storm events, as well as long-term beach recession," City of Newcastle executive director city infrastructure Joanne Rigby said.
"It also considers the requirement to protect public assets at high-risk."
"We are also making progress on repairs to damage from past erosion events at the King Street breakwater and expect construction to be completed next month."
The works are part of a $27.5 million investment from council since its adoption of a coastal management plan in 2020. So far, $9.5 million has been invested.
City of Newcastle said it had liaised the Worimi Registered Aboriginal Parties to ensure "current and future works respect the significance of the Stockton coastline to the Worimi people and protects their heritage".
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.