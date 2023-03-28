Newcastle Herald
City of Newcastle to start Stockton Beach buried seawall build in coming weeks to combat coastal erosion

Updated March 28 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 1:16pm
The buried seawall is aimed at reducing erosion and loss of land during large swells. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Construction of a buried seawall on a vulnerable section of Stockton Beach is set to begin in coming weeks.

