NPL: Valentine Phoenix add to firing attack

Fresh from scoring three goals in five minutes to shock a 10-man Maitland, Valentine will add to their arsenal this week with the arrival of Tom Duggan.
The former Maitland and Weston speedster is joining Phoenix after returning from the US and could turn out against New Lambton on Saturday.
"He will complete the squad, but we'll just have to assess where he's at," Hughes said of Duggan, who played at Eastern Florida State College after leaving Weston late last season.
Duggan will bolster an attack already featuring Canadian Tyrone Mulder, Brazilian Rodrigo Paulista, Chris Fayers and youngster Charlie Daniels, who scored twice in Saturday's night 3-1 win at Cooks Square Park.
"He had a pretty big [calf] injury in the middle of pre-season and he's only just getting back on his feet now," Player-coach Adam Hughes said of Daniels.
"He was a little bit jaded in the first half, but we changed his position and made it a little bit easier for him in the second, and he was the one to give us a little bit of thrust."
Valentine, who are fourth after two wins and a draw, were down 1-0 against the Magpies before Sean Pratt copped a second yellow card in the 63rd minute.
Hughes was glad to see his team then make the most of their chances.
"It's something I'd been critical of through the week," he said.
"We'd not been happy with the amount of chances we'd converted, so we'd had a clear focus on that at training so it was good to see."
"We probably could have had another one or two but if we can continue on this path and score them, get the other boys around and build their fitness up, we'll be strong enough."
