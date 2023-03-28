Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NPL: Valentine Phoenix add to firing attack

By Craig Kerry
March 29 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valentine celebrate a goal in their season-opening win over Adamstown. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Valentine celebrate a goal in their season-opening win over Adamstown. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Fresh from scoring three goals in five minutes to shock a 10-man Maitland, Valentine will add to their arsenal this week with the arrival of Tom Duggan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.