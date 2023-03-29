Greg Marzhew is a humble man. A real character, but humble.
The Newcastle winger scored a double in his Knights debut against Canberra on Sunday, helping the side to a 24-14 victory at McDonald Jones Stadium.
He made a game-high 272 metres from 25 runs, including 101 post-contact metres, two line-breaks and 10 tackle-breaks. As far as first games for a new club go, they don't get much better.
But ask him if it was a "dream debut", and he is quick to attribute credit.
"I couldn't ask for anything more," Marzhew said.
"Especially from my teammates, getting the ball out to me. All I had to do was just put it down. You've just got to do what you do as a winger. Just get in there and do your job. I was fortunate just to get on the back of the bigger boys' performances."
A brawny Kiwi who the Knights signed from the Titans as part of a swap for former back-up hooker Chris Randall, Marzhew had to wait for his opportunity in first grade. He didn't play at all in round one and was forced to prove himself in NSW Cup in rounds two and three despite relatively handy showings in the trials.
The 25-year-old was initially expected to start on the left wing this season with Dom Young on the right, but Knights coach Adam O'Brien opted for Hymel Hunt after his impressive pre-season and identifying a few defensive concerns with Marzhew.
A softly-spoken father of two, Marzhew took being overlooked in his stride.
"It was fine, it was no biggy. I tried to take the positives out of it and get some match fitness in the lower grades," he told the Newcastle Herald.
"My main thing was trying to focus on my defence. Adam asked what I wanted to improve, and I told him that.
"Those first two games I played NSW Cup, he asked me to try and focus solely on my defensive efforts and I think that's what got me back into the squad."
Marzhew's performance at the weekend warranted selection again for Saturday's clash with Manly at Mudgee.
One of his key efforts against the Raiders was his second try, which came three minutes after half-time and with Newcastle 14-8 down.
The 104kg winger ran onto a long, floating pass from five-eighth Tyson Gamble and darted down the right edge before diving over the try-line and planting the ball down with one hand, centimetres inside touchline.
Gamble said of the pass: "I saw the defensive line got up real far and thought if I can put it on a platter for him, he's going to score. It was a bit of an all or nothing and it worked out well for me there, but I honestly could have thrown that into row two."
Playing down his contribution, again, Marzhew said: "All I had to do was just catch it and put it down.
"He's a bit of a freak, that ball was pretty cool."
It's the type of play Knights fans can expect more of from Marzhew this season if he can play his best football.
In his 25 NRL games at former club Gold Coast, Marzhew scored 15 tries.
It's a record on par with Young, who has scored 20 in 29 matches. With the Englishman now waiting in the wings for an opportunity, Marzhew, an Auckland product, said he would be "on his toes" to hold his spot.
"I come here just looking for a challenge, and that's what I got. First three rounds, I had to try and find my way back into the NRL," he said.
"Every club's got its competition. I'm always on my toes, I never try to get too comfortable. If I do, I might find myself getting dropped."
On Saturday, Marzhew will again line up outside veteran centre Dane Gagai, who plays his 250th NRL game.
"He is such a leader. Everything he does, he does it all at 110 per cent. Just feeding off his energy is massive for me," Marzhew said.
"We all know my fitness isn't the best, and defensively, he just constantly talks to me and helps me throughout the game."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
