Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Boating tragedies in Lake Macquarie push Marine Rescue to send safety reminders ahead of Easter long weekend

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
April 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will be out in force this Easter long weekend. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Marine Rescue Newcastle and Lake Macquarie will be out in force this Easter long weekend. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Marine Rescue Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are encouraging boaters to stay safe on the water as a sunny Easter long weekend beckons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.