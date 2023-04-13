AS someone with equal measures of musical talent and ambition, Lake Macquarie's Chloe Gill saw little point in the monotony of high school.
In 2021 Gill was in year 12 at Belmont High, while she was juggling commitments with the esteemed Talent Development Project (TDP).
The Sydney-based TDP is a year-long music program which boasts the likes of Angus and Julia Stone, David Le'aupepe of Gang Of Youths, Morgan Evans and Brad Cox as alumni.
It was due to this juggle of commitments that Gill poured her frustrations into her song Circulated Fantasies. The track and Gill's 2022 single Die Alone are expected to appear on her future debut EP, which will be recorded over the coming weeks with producer Jack Nigro (DMA'S, The Terrys, Middle Kids) at his Central Coast studio.
"It was a really difficult time with my anxiety," Gill said. "I was really struggling with that and struggling to fit in at school.
"That song emerged from the frustration and confusion that I was feeling and the juxtaposition of me thriving with my songwriting and music opportunities with the boredom of the routine environment of school exams, study, assessments and homework."
Circulated Fantasies also showcases a new sound for Gill. Her indie-pop sound borrows from Katie Noonan and Missy Higgins.
At the ripe old age of just 19, Gill has already amassed the experience of a musical veteran.
Encouraged by her music teacher parents, Gill learnt trumpet from a young age and spent her childhood performing in the Marching Koalas around the world in countries like the US, China, Canada and Germany.
Gill also performed with jazz bands and orchestras.
"It was definitely a huge part of my life growing up," she said. "I was always doing the school band and school choir. My sister and I grew up performing together and I'm super lucky to have that support and encouragement behind me."
Gill started to develop her songwriting in high school. At the urging of her TDP teachers she performed an unreleased song, Ropes.
"It was that program that seriously pushed me over the edge into being a songwriter, and now it's all I do," she said.
Gill released her first single Paper Stars in 2021, which was inspired by a photograph by Australian Chinese artist William Yang. It was followed by Die Alone in 2022.
Circulated Fantasies is expected to be released in May. You can catch Gill's original shows at 5 Sawyers on April 23 and supporting Piper Rodrigues at 48 Watt Street on May 19.
