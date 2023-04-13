Newcastle Herald
The Loud Sky exhibition on display at The Lock-up gallery honours life beyond silence

By Jo Cooper
April 13 2023 - 2:30pm
Bob O'Toole, Kathleen McPhillips, Elizabeth Seysener, Courtney Novak, Rod Pattenden and Damien Linnane at the Lock Up.
The Loud Sky exhibition on display at The Lock-up gallery contains the responses five artists made after listening to the lived stories of survivors of institutionalised child sexual assault.

