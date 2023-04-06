Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has bail continued

By Jack Gramenz
Updated April 6 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 6:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryd Hayne. Picture by Simone de-Peak
Jarryd Hayne. Picture by Simone de-Peak

Jarryd Hayne is too famous and his crime has attracted too much attention for him to spend a month with other criminals awaiting their fate after he was found guilty on two rape charges, his lawyer has convinced a judge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.