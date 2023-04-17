Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

MCi Carbon's mineral carbonation demonstration plant will be built at Orica's Kooragang manufacturing plant

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MCi Carbon demonstration project to be built at Orica's Kooragang manufacturing centre.
The MCi Carbon demonstration project to be built at Orica's Kooragang manufacturing centre.

One of the world's first mineral carbonation demonstration plants has been approved for Kooragang Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.