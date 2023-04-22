His store motto is "you create more, by loving it", and for interior designer Stewart Horton, through his newly-opened homewares store Hstorie, the creativity is abundant.
Over the 18 months before opening Hstorie just before Christmas 2022, Horton completed a deep interior refresh to the historic 19th-century building in Hunter Street, Newcastle West.
Establishing the store puts him at the forefront of the area's revitalisation.
"I'm really excited about the changes going on at the West End. It's the new city centre and will only get more and more dynamic," Horton says.
"The renovation was my COVID project.
"It shows off the raw structure of the place.
"I've got an eclectic style, but for the shop I wanted a pared-back feel; a white gallery-style space."
Formerly housing Rice's Bookstore, and then used as a base for his interior design business Horton & Co, it is now an elegant, light space that, from the outside, seems modest.
But, upon closer inspection, it is a cornucopia of art, craft, furniture, textiles, and interior decor that you could spend a long time absorbing and appreciating.
"Hstorie sells custom soft furnishings, works by local artists, beautiful handmade leather accessories as well as vintage design and furniture," Horton says.
Hstorie rotates the art on its walls, with talented locals such as Vera Zulumovski currently on display, to take advantage of the gallery-like space.
There are accessories from local leathercrafter Albright & Neate, and craftspeople from further afield, such as Byron Bay-based ceramicist Craig Spencer of Spencer Ceramics.
It's an extension of the work Horton does as one of the Hunter's in-demand interior designers.
"I guess Hstorie is also the story of Horton & Co," Horton says. "It's the public side where anyone can come in and take advantage of the services Horton & Co offers, but on a smaller scale. Horton & Co is interior design, whereas Hstorie is the retail face of the decorating services."
Stocking a collection of old and contemporary items, the store is the culmination of a long-held dream that can best be described as "discovery retail". Visit Hstorie and expect to find all sorts of treasures not normally seen in a homewares store. A striking glass obelisk and a gold-studded ceramic planter instantly catch your eye.
"I love design in all forms, both new and vintage," Horton says. "It was my dream to open a store that combined the thrill of finding new products with the repurposing of hard-to-find vintage pieces. I love heirlooms, but I also love the idea that all heirlooms were once new. I like the idea of making history with new pieces and the history of timeworn pieces."
"I like vintage for its sustainability. Buy less, keep it forever."
The pieces don't just have an aesthetic or practical pull for him. They can be deeply personal too and are a snapshot of his story - hence the name of the store.
"Hstorie is the exclusive stockist of Greg Natale products for the Hunter region" he says. "I started my career in Sydney working for Greg and he is still a close friend. I've always respected his amazing eye, so it is such a pleasure to be one of his stockists."
Horton's love for detail is evident; as soon as you step inside the store you are struck by the sweet fragrances of Natale's Tempus candle collection, welcoming you into the space.
"Details make places beautiful; the details are what jump out. Little details operate from something being put together versus it being considered," he says.
This approach equates to objects on display that are unique, beautiful, and, above all, special. He's been known to pick up pieces for clients while travelling - things he thinks they will love - revealing a dedication that goes beyond business.
"It's great to be able to share the stories of where the pieces come from," he says. "It can be a little bittersweet to see a beautiful, unique piece walk out the door, but I love it when people fall in love with something I've found - it feels like a shared connection."
He offers some advice for those who may be unsure where to begin when it comes to interior design or home styling.
"Start with the big pieces like sofas or dining tables, but also any artwork you have that you want to incorporate. Either start with the big practical pieces, or start with the emotional pieces that mean something to you."
"Pieces should produce a feeling or have a connection for them; it should give you joy every day."
And, most importantly, don't worry about passing trends. It's your story, after all.
"Good design is always good design and just because something is out of favour doesn't mean it's not beautiful."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.