Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Drag queen Timberlina says Rainbow Storytime will go ahead at Newcastle Library in 'face of hate' as police monitor planned protest

Updated April 21 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Timberlina. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Timberlina. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Well-known drag queen Timberlina says Rainbow Storytime will go ahead at Newcastle Library as planned on Saturday morning, even "in the face of hate".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.