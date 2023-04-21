Well-known drag queen Timberlina says Rainbow Storytime will go ahead at Newcastle Library as planned on Saturday morning, even "in the face of hate".
Police are aware of a protest planned for outside the library during the event and have told the Herald they are monitoring the situation.
Timberlina said drag queens were symbols of pride and inclusion and events like Rainbow Storytime helped children understand the "world is made up of all sorts".
"I'm a performer, just like ... Super Hubert," she wrote on social media.
"Super Hubert is an entertainer who does shows for adults that aren't appropriate for kids, he also entertains kids. Entertainers can be both.
"At the pub I most definitely perform adult content. At the library? I'm a kids performer. I read kids books that the library issue me, with messages of diversity and inclusion. We dance and read and it's age appropriate.
"Representation matters, so do the rainbow families that come with their kids."
