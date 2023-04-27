Newcastle Herald
Kathleen Folbigg case 'like Lindy Chamberlain', inquiry told

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated April 27 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 2:45pm
Convicted child killer Kathleen Folbigg has been compared with the wrongly jailed Lindy Chamberlain at an inquiry into her case.
A lawyer for Kathleen Folbigg has compared the convicted child killer's case with that of Lindy Chamberlain as prosecutors concede there could be reasonable doubt over her guilt.

