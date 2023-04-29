Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sporting Declaration: The Newcastle Jets don't deserve a play-off berth

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 29 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets striker Beka Mikletadze. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets striker Beka Mikletadze. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

IF the Newcastle Jets are still theoretically alive in the race for the A-League play-offs, then perhaps I shouldn't give up on Arsenal just yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.