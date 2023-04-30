Trainer Aaron Goadsby savours biggest payday with Luvareschs

Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby was celebrating his biggest result after Luvareschs powered home for second place and a $75,000 cheque in the APG Gold Bullion final for two-year-old fillies on Saturday night at Menangle.
Odds-on favourite Eye Believe led then sprinted clear for a 7.2-metre win in the $400,000 decider but $61 shot Luvareschs was easily the best of the rest, coming from a sit three back on the pegs to finish 7.4m ahead of third.
It was a huge thrill for Goadsby, who paid $30,000 for Luvareschs as a yearling. He retained 40 per cent of the pacer and syndicated the rest with family and friends, including some first-time owners.
Goadsby's biggest previous results on the track were group 3 wins at Menangle with Takara Truffle worth $18,000 each.
"She went really well," Goadsby said of Luvareschs, which had a similar run to win her heat.
"She just got a nice trip through and it was a good drive by Robbie [Morris] up the straight."
Goadsby was also a winner at Newcastle on Friday night with Kiwi filly Forever A Dancer, which produced second-up in Australia.
She will head to Menangle this week.
Stablemate Cyclone Milly was second at Newcastle.
"She might go to the Redcliffe Oaks in the middle of June," Goadsby said.
"We've just got to pick her fights for the next month then go from there."
He said the next target for Luvareschs was a two-year-old series featuring heats at Newcastle and Tamworth and the final at Menangle on May 26.
"Then she will have a blow and we'll get her ready for the Breeders Challenge," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.