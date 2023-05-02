The temperature may be dropping across the coast, but six times a week, Cathy Vandine is on the water as she gears up to represent Australian dragon boating at an international level this August.
Ms Vandine first picked up a paddle just 18 months ago and is now one of four novocastrians selected to race in Thailand at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.
She will compete alongside fellow Newcastle Hunter Dragon Boat Club members Clint Lee, John Morrison and Amanda Mitchell. Many other club members will make the journey to cheer on their teammates.
"I still pinch myself everyday. I get quite emotional to think that I'm paddling for this country in a sport. It's quite overwhelming," Ms Vandine said.
The success of a gruelling selection process, including trials held in Canberra, is something Ms Vandine feels she owes her club. About 120 members from early 20s to 80-years-old are behind her.
Newcastle Hunter coach coordinator Peter Irvine said he is "very proud" of the athletes for reaching the national team.
The sport, which began in China more than 2000 years ago, involves a 20-seater boat paddled forward and a drummer who keeps time and a sweep to steer the boat.
Mr Irvine is excited for the elite-level knowledge his club members will have after returning from Thailand.
"It's a wonderful achievement for them as individuals and it's a huge [thing] for the club, who actively support each other," he said.
Amanda Mitchell competed internationally in 2019. This year she will be placed in the over 60s classification for the first time.
Even as an elite athlete, she is spurred on by the club's varying demographics and social nature.
"Dragon boating isn't a very well-known sport," she said. "It's something you can get into no matter what your age ... There's not that many sports where you can do that. It's very exciting."
Athletes like Ms Mitchell work full time and fit in the gym, training in Sydney, runs and paddling around their lives. To Ms Mitchell, it's all worth it.
"You get to represent your country. There's not that many sports where you can do that."
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
