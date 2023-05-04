The federal government has dismissed reports that the planned M1 Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace may not proceed.
Sydney's Daily Telegraph reported on Thursday that the $2.1 billion project would form part of Infrastructure Minister Catherine King's snap review of projects in the nation's road and rail pipeline.
But Ms King's office said on Thursday that the M1 was "under construction so not in the review ".
The Newcastle Herald reported this week that the Hunter's major federally funded road projects, including the Muswellbrook and Singleton bypasses and Mandalong Road, Morisset, upgrade, would be quarantined from the review because they had started construction or were Labor election promises.
Transport for NSW awarded construction contracts for the M1 extension in December and said it was on track to open the road in 2028.
Ms King told ABC radio on Wednesday that the New England Highway bypasses were "obviously part of the important construction work that's being undertaken in the region" and would proceed.
Labor promised before last year's election that it would commit funds to widening Mandalong Road.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
