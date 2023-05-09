Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Business Hunter says energy transition focus of 2023 federal budget stimulates opportunity, protects vulnerable

Updated May 10 2023 - 8:53am, first published 7:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

BUSINESS Hunter has welcomed what it calls a federal budget that positions energy transition as a key driver of growth and an intense source of pressure for the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.