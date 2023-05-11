A "sinkhole" has opened up at a Newcastle construction site plagued by water leaks.
The Newcastle Herald was sent video on Friday morning of a small opening in the ground leading to a deep hole between the Bowline apartments building site on Hannell Street, Wickham, and Newcastle Interchange.
The opening appears about 30 centimetres wide and the hole at least several metres deep.
The Herald reported in March that contractors were working to stop water leaking into the deep excavation on the site for the building's underground car park.
The company imported a product from the US to help seal the retaining walls around the edges of the basement excavation.
Two weeks ago, developer Multipart Property said the rectification work was "nearing completion".
"Whilst the process has taken slightly longer than originally forecast to complete, the team have worked meticulously to ensure that the issue is fully resolved without future risk to the integrity of the design," the company said at the time.
Multipart said last month that the delay would have "little change" on the project's late-2024 completion date as "impact to the construction program will be mitigated".
The Newcastle Herald has contacted the developer and Transport for NSW for comment.
MORE TO COME
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
