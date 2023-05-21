Newcastle Herald
Mario Minichiello returns to Newcastle with new art at Straitjacket gallery

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
May 21 2023 - 3:00pm
A rooster artwork from Mario Minichiello's Homeward Bound show at Straitjacket.
The cycle of life has brought illustrator and artist Mario Minichiello back to Newcastle with a show of 36 new works for an exhibit at Straitjacket Gallery in Broadmeadow, opening on Saturday, May 27.

